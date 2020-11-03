watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 Release Candidates Go Out To Developers

Apple has rolled out the release candidates for watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 to developers. The new watchOS 7.1 update features a number of bug fixes, and ECG support for Korea and Russia, while tvOS 14.2 features undisclosed bugs and fixes and improvements.

watchOS 7.1 Release Candidate

So far, Apple has only shared release notes for watchOS 7.1 beta updates. Here are the complete release notes for this release, which will likely stay the same for the public version of watchOS 7.1:

- Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing

- Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

- Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

- Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking a Mac with Apple Watch

- Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

If you already have an existing beta installed for watchOS, simply go to Watch > Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone, paired with your Apple Watch, to download the new build. Make sure that your Watch and iPhone have sufficient battery capacity and are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. You will also need to keep your Apple Watch placed on its charger throughout the update process.

tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate

There is no indication as to what is new in tvOS 14.2 at the moment. Perhaps Apple might be adding support for the new HomePod mini to Apple TV with this update.

Installing a developer beta on Apple TV is not the easiest of processes as it requires connecting it to a Mac running Xcode. Xcode is used to install the beta profile to Apple TV, which enrolls it for developer beta updates. It's much easier to install public beta updates on Apple TV, via just a toggle in settings.

tvOS 14 was a major release and shipped with improved HomeKit integration, picture-in-picture video playback, multiple profiles, and much more.

If you are wondering what is a Release Candidate, as Apple used the term 'GM seed' for its build before the final release, Apple has provided the below note on its Developer Center website: