The OnePlus Nord is going official in less than two hours, and people are preparing for it. As we have talked about it numerous times, the OnePlus Nord is going to be the first smartphone that will be revealed via an augmented reality live stream. It is safe to say that OnePlus is trying every possible way to break the norms, not just by going with such a compelling mid-range device but also bringing a pretty good launch.

How to Watch OnePlus Nord Livestream on Your PC or Smartphones

Now as said before, the launch is happening through an augmented reality event. Which means that to watch that, things are a bit different. However, OnePlus was kind enough to ensure that people who don't want to watch through AR and just want to enjoy the regular live stream have something to look forward to.

If you are one of those who want to go with something traditional, you can check the link below for the live stream. The live stream starts today at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST.

However, if you want to watch the augmented reality live stream, here is how to do it.

How to Watch Live Stream via Augmented Reality

The process is not all that difficult, but you are going to need a few things. For starters, you can download the OnePlus Nord AR app on either iOS or Android. A smartphone capable of AR, and a good internet connection and you will be all set.

Once you do that, you will need to launch the OnePlus Nord AR app, you are going to need a flat surface to scan so you can have the proper experience of the unveiling. Then you are going to need to scan the QR code below in order to get the invite to the launch.