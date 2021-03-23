Here is How to Watch the OnePlus 9 Launch Event Today

After months of leaks and reveals from the company, the official OnePlus 9 launch event is finally happening today in a few hours. Fans who have been waiting for the OnePlus 9 series can finally go ahead and see what their favorite smartphones are going to be all about. In addition to that, we will also get the OnePlus Watch that is finally happening and a few surprises, we believe.

As always, this will be a virtual event, and you are not going to need an invite to get access to the OnePlus 9 launch event. All you need is the right live stream link, and you are good to go.

Three New OnePlus 9 Phones and OnePlus Watch Will be Announced in a Few Hours

The launch stream is going to begin at 10:00 AM ET on March 23, 2021. You can check the YouTube link below, set a reminder, and be all sorted for when the event starts.

As always, we have a plethora of leaks and information for you. The OnePlus 9 series will sport Snapdragon 888; it will have Hasselblad branded cameras and some impressive camera tech that has gone inside these devices.

You could expect fast refresh rate displays, massive batteries, and, not to forget, chargers in the box, too. The phones will also launch in some interesting colorways, so if you are looking to get your hands on something that stands out, well, OnePlus has you covered.

In addition to that, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus 9R, a gaming phone that is going to exclusive to some markets and will not be seeing a global launch, at least at this point.

OnePlus devices are no longer costing the buyer lower than the competition, so you should be prepared to spend a good amount of money.

As a reminder, the event is taking place at 10:00 AM ET on March 23, 2021.