Watch The AMD Radeon RX 6000 “RDNA 2” Series Desktop Graphics Cards Unveil Live Here

Oct 27, 2020 15:03 EDT
AMD is all set to introduce its next-generation RDNA 2 powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards today which will include the Big Navi based enthusiast offerings too. The next-gen family of graphics cards is all set to be unveiled during a keynote by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su. AMD will also talk in detail about the RDNA 2 (Navi 2X) products, specs and performance improvements that we can expect from the new lineup.

Watch The AMD Radeon 6000 "RDNA 2 & Big Navi GPU" Graphics Cards Announcement Here, Live! - Coming Back Strong In The Enthusiast GPU Segment (12:00 PM EDT)

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series lineup is the most anticipated graphics card family from the red team in a while. With the recent rumors and leaks, it seems like AMD is coming back strong in the high-performance segment with its Big Navi GPU based offerings while also offering mainstream products with GPUs optimized for perf/value. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series will be unveiled at a time when NVIDIA, its mains competitor, is unable to fulfill large demand of its next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and its CEO has confirmed that stock issues will persist till early 2021.

The announcement event will be live-streamed over at AMD's official YouTube page (12 PM EDT) which will be linked below once its available.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards featuring AMD RDNA 2 architecture will bring the best of Radeon graphics to gamers worldwide. Save the date to see the most powerful gaming graphics cards ever built by AMD.

Join us October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Desktop Graphics Cards_RDNA 2 Big Navi GPU

Gamers are hungry for next-gen graphics cards and AMD seems to have prepped up a lineup to serve all of their needs. The Radeon RX 6000 series lineup is expected to come with at least three RDNA 2 GPU variants, the Navi 21 "Big Navi", Navi 22 and Navi 23. We also expect to see a three tier lineup starting with the top Radeon RX 6900 series, the high-end Radeon RX 6800 series and the mainstream Radeon RX 6700 series.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Compute UnitsTBA40647280
Stream ProcessorsTBA2560409646085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBATBATBA
Base ClockTBATBATBATBATBA
Game ClockTBATBA1815 MHz2015 MHz2040 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2105 MHz2250 MHz2330 MHz
Memory Size12 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?16 Gbps?14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s384 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA290W TBP?320W TBP?>320W TBP?
PriceTBATBATBATBATBA

There's definitely a lot of reasons to get excited for about this unveil so stay tuned and have your popcorn ready for an amazing event.

