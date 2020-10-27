AMD is all set to introduce its next-generation RDNA 2 powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards today which will include the Big Navi based enthusiast offerings too. The next-gen family of graphics cards is all set to be unveiled during a keynote by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su. AMD will also talk in detail about the RDNA 2 (Navi 2X) products, specs and performance improvements that we can expect from the new lineup.

Watch The AMD Radeon 6000 "RDNA 2 & Big Navi GPU" Graphics Cards Announcement Here, Live! - Coming Back Strong In The Enthusiast GPU Segment (12:00 PM EDT)

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series lineup is the most anticipated graphics card family from the red team in a while. With the recent rumors and leaks, it seems like AMD is coming back strong in the high-performance segment with its Big Navi GPU based offerings while also offering mainstream products with GPUs optimized for perf/value. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series will be unveiled at a time when NVIDIA, its mains competitor, is unable to fulfill large demand of its next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and its CEO has confirmed that stock issues will persist till early 2021.

AMD Q3 2020 Earnings – a Solid Beat on Almost All Metrics

Getting ready for our launch watching “Big Navi” in action. 😀Can’t wait to share @Radeon RDNA2 architecture and RX 6000 series with everyone - join us Wednesday, Oct 28th at 12pm ET #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/1dHGfeLFv7 — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) October 26, 2020

The announcement event will be live-streamed over at AMD's official YouTube page (12 PM EDT) which will be linked below once its available.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards featuring AMD RDNA 2 architecture will bring the best of Radeon graphics to gamers worldwide. Save the date to see the most powerful gaming graphics cards ever built by AMD. Join us October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Gamers are hungry for next-gen graphics cards and AMD seems to have prepped up a lineup to serve all of their needs. The Radeon RX 6000 series lineup is expected to come with at least three RDNA 2 GPU variants, the Navi 21 "Big Navi", Navi 22 and Navi 23. We also expect to see a three tier lineup starting with the top Radeon RX 6900 series, the high-end Radeon RX 6800 series and the mainstream Radeon RX 6700 series.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units TBA 40 64 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 4096 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Base Clock TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2040 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2330 MHz Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 290W TBP? 320W TBP? >320W TBP? Price TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

There's definitely a lot of reasons to get excited for about this unveil so stay tuned and have your popcorn ready for an amazing event.