AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6800M RDNA 2 Discrete Mobility GPU has been spotted within ASUS's high-end ROG STRIX G15 gaming notebook. The specifications of the all-AMD laptop were reported and validated within the CPU-z database and it looks like we are finally going to get a taste of high-end Radeon RX 6000M GPUs in the mobility segment.

ASUS ROG STRIX G15 Notebook Powered By AMD Radeon RX 6800M 12 GB RDNA 2 GPU & Ryzen 9 5900HX Zen 3 CPU Spotted

The particular notebook is the ASUS ROG STRIX G513QY which is part of the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 family. The laptop is an all-AMD solution which means it is based on both, and AMD GPU and AMD CPU. The two key components of the notebook include the AMD Radeon RX 6800M discrete GPU & the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6800M would end up featuring 2560 cores and 40 Ray Accelerator units. The Navi 22 GPU also features 96 MB of Infinity Cache so we can expect that to remain intact for the mobility part. It is clearly stated that the GPU features 12 GB of VRAM (GDDR6) which would operate across a 192-bit bus interface. Previous leaks have hinted that the top Navi 22 GPU could end up with a TGP between 146-135W.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPU Lineup (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 22 Navi 23 Navi 24 Expected Series Radeon RX 6800M

Radeon RX 6700M

Radeon RX 6600M

Radeon RX 6500M Radeon RX 6400M

Radeon RX 6300M GPU Architecture RDNA 2 RDNA 2 RDNA 2 GPU Process 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 334.5mm2 TBA TBA GPU Cores Up To 2560 (40 CUs) Up To 2048 (32 CUs) Up To 1536 (24 CUs) Memory Bus 192-bit

160-bit 128-bit 128-bit

64-bit Memory Capacity 12 GB / 10 GB / 6 GB / 5 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB / 2 GB TGP 146W/135W/110W/90W 90W/80W/65W 50W/42.5W/35W/25W

As for the CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX offers 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The chip features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.70 GHz. The CPU has a base TDP of 45W which can be configured down to 35W. The APU also features 8 Vega Compute Units for a total of 512 SP units.

In addition to the all AMD CPU & GPU design, the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 (G513QY) notebook will feature 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, 2 TB of Samsung SSD storage, & a 15.6" panel with a max resolution of 1080p while supporting a maximum refresh rate of 300 Hz. The laptop is pretty high-end in terms of specifications so expect a price of around $2000-$2500 US for this unit. AMD did confirm that its Radeon RX 6000M Mobility GPUs will be available on retail shelves in the first half of 2021 so we can definitely expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

News Source: TUM_APISAK