AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Card Allegedly Pictured, Comes With 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB GDDR6 Navi 23 Graphics Card

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB GDDR6 Navi 23 Graphics Card pictured. (Image Credits: @Broly_X1)

The first pictures of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card have leaked out by leaker, @Broly_X1. The card in the pictures is a reference variant but is meant to be an OEM-only design which means that the reference variant for consumers will end up looking different.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Pictured, OEM Design For HP Pre-Builts

The graphics card that has been pictured has no proper label attached to it. The sticker only says that it is based on the Navi 23 XT GPU and we know from previous rumors that the XT chip will be featured on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card. This variant is a non-reference design and has been made for HP's Pre-Built Omen Desktop PCs. You can see the Omen logo on the backplate and as for the design itself, we are looking at a dual-slot form factor. Display outputs include triple DisplayPort and a single HDMI which is standard on the RDNA 2 cards.

AMD Ryzen Notebook Roadmap Confirms 6nm ‘Zen 3+’ Rembrandt, 7nm ‘Zen 3’ Barcelo & 7nm ‘Zen 2’ Dragon Crest APUs

This specific AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card makes use of a large aluminum fin array heat sink and comes with a Radeon logo on the sides but that's all that we could get out of this singular picture.

AMD RX 6600 XT 'Navi 23' Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

AMD Navi 23 GPU Powered Radeon RX 6600 XT With 2048 & RX 6600 With 1792 Cores, Alleges Rumor

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size236mm2?236mm2?336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBATBA17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units28323640607280
Stream Processors1792204823042560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US

News Source: Videocardz

