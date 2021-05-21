AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Card Allegedly Pictured, Comes With 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

The first pictures of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card have leaked out by leaker, @Broly_X1. The card in the pictures is a reference variant but is meant to be an OEM-only design which means that the reference variant for consumers will end up looking different.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Pictured, OEM Design For HP Pre-Builts

The graphics card that has been pictured has no proper label attached to it. The sticker only says that it is based on the Navi 23 XT GPU and we know from previous rumors that the XT chip will be featured on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card. This variant is a non-reference design and has been made for HP's Pre-Built Omen Desktop PCs. You can see the Omen logo on the backplate and as for the design itself, we are looking at a dual-slot form factor. Display outputs include triple DisplayPort and a single HDMI which is standard on the RDNA 2 cards.

This specific AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card makes use of a large aluminum fin array heat sink and comes with a Radeon logo on the sides but that's all that we could get out of this singular picture.

AMD RX 6600 XT 'Navi 23' Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 236mm2? 236mm2? 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBA TBA 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

News Source: Videocardz