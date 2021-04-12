Watch The NVIDIA GTC 2021 Keynote Livestream Featuring CEO, Jensen Huang, Live Here

In less than 24 hours, NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, will officially kick off GTC 2021, the premier event for GPU computing. The company plans to make several announcements and present its latest breakthroughs in AI, data science, high-performance computing, graphics, edge computing, networking, and autonomous machines.

NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, Kicks off GTC 2021 In Less Than 24 Hours, Watch The Live Event Here

NVIDIA's GTC 2021 is once again going to be an all-digital event. The world has not yet recovered fully from the COVID-19 pandemic hence NVIDIA is deciding to take things back to Jensen's kitchen where we also saw the previous GTC unfold. The event will primarily focus on high-performance computing and new products for the AI & DNN segment but we can also expect NVIDIA to give us an update of what's coming next.

NVIDIA GTC 2021 Has A Scavenger Hunt – Hidden Message Decoded

You can watch the event when it goes live, below:

Don’t blink. Accelerated computing is moving innovation forward faster than ever. And there’s no way to get smarter, quicker, about how it’s changing your world than to tune in to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC keynote Monday, April 12, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. The keynote delivered again from the kitchen in Huang’s home, will kick off a conference with more than 1,500 sessions covering just about every innovation — from quantum computing to AI — that benefits from moving faster. Factories of the Future and More…. In his address, Huang will share the company’s vision for the future of computing from silicon to software to services, and from the edge to the data center to the cloud. A highlight: Huang will detail NVIDIA’s vision for manufacturing and you’ll get a chance to meet “Dave,” who is exploring the Factory of the Future. NVIDIA

A few product launches that we have got a hint of will include NVIDIA's RTX workstation cards for desktop and mobility platforms, a range of new HPC Tensor core accelerators that will include the NVIDIA A10, A30, and A40, and an update on a new Tegra-class SOC which is expected to make its way in the upcoming Nintendo 2021 console later this year. Let us know your thoughts on what the green team might present during its GTC 2021 keynote.