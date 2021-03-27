The NVIDIA RTX A6000 has been the only workstation Ampere graphics card that you can get but that's about to change soon because the company is preparing the RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 as the more affordable pro options for content creators and work-heavy users.

NVIDIA RTX A5000 & RTX A4000 Workstation Ampere Graphics Cards Spotted, Laptop Variants Also Coming

The NVIDIA RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 graphics cards are based on the Ampere GPU architecture and are siblings to the flagship RTX A6000. Both graphics cards were submitted for the OpenCL 1.2 validation to Khronos Group. Currently, the NVIDIA RTX A6000 uses the full GA102 GPU so one can assume that the RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 would also come with the full configurations of NVIDIA's Ampere GA104 and GA106 GPUs, respectively.

That would give the NVIDIA RTX A5000 a total of 6144 CUDA cores and considering that we will be looking at a 256-bit bus, we can expect either 16 or 32 GB GDDR6 memory. The NVIDIA RTX A4000 would get the full GA106 GPU with 3840 CUDA cores and could end up with up to 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface.

NVIDIA Ampere Workstation Graphics Cards:

Graphics Card NVIDIA RTX A4000 NVIDIA RTX A5000 NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU Ampere GA106 GPU? Ampere GA104 GPU? Ampere GA102 GPU GPU Process Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 276 mm² 392 mm² 628mm² GPU Cores 3840? 6144? 10752 Tensor Cores 120 192 336 Boost Clock TBC TBC 1860 MHz Single Precision TBC TBC 40 TFLOPs VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 16-32 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 NVLINK VRAM TBC TBC 96 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 284-bit Memory Bandwidth TBC TBC 768 GB/s TDP TBC TBC 300W Launch Price TBC TBC $4650 US Launch Date TBC TBC December, 2020

In addition to the submission, the NVIDIA RTX A5000 workstation graphics card has been spotted within a workstation laptop comprising of an Intel Core i7-11600H CPU. The laptop was tested in the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark and while we don't get any new details regarding the GPU itself, the CPU tested here is surprising as it is the first time we are seeing since the 8th Gen parts that a Core i7 SKU is getting 6 cores and 12 threads. Of course, this is a Tiger Lake-H laptop CPU but it looks like it would feature a base clock of 2.90 GHz and 9 MB of L3 cache.

No other details for the laptop are confirmed and the score should be dismissed as it is slower than the RTX 3060 due to un-optimized drivers. All we can tell is that NVIDIA is indeed preparing more affordable workstation graphics cards based on its Ampere GPU architecture and we can expect them to launch in the coming months in both desktop and laptop discrete flavors.

News Sources: Komachi , Leakbench