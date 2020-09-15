Watch Dogs: Legion Minimum, Recommended, and “Ray Tracing On” PC Requirements Revealed

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft has had a mixed history when it comes to PC versions of its games, but Watch Dogs: Legion ought to give your gaming rig a proper workout. The game offers full support for NVIDIA’s RTX graphics cards and a variety of other features that should bring London to eye-popping life. Check out the Watch Dogs: Legion PC requirements, from Low to 4K “Ray Tracing On” settings, below.

1080p / Low Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
  • VRAM: 4 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage Space: 45 GB

1080p / High Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • VRAM: 6 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB

1440p / High Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB

4K / Ultra Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII
  • VRAM: 11 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
  • VRAM: 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB

Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
  • VRAM: 11 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Not too terribly demanding if you only want to play at 1080p, but obviously the ray tracing specs are no laughing matter. While you won’t need a GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card to run Watch Dogs: Legion, even on the highest settings, NVIDIA is bundling the cards with a free copy of the game and a year’s subscription to GeForce Now.

Watch Dogs: Legion hacks onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 29 and the Xbox Series X/S on November 10. A PS5 version is also launching this year.

