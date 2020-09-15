Watch Dogs: Legion Minimum, Recommended, and “Ray Tracing On” PC Requirements Revealed
Ubisoft has had a mixed history when it comes to PC versions of its games, but Watch Dogs: Legion ought to give your gaming rig a proper workout. The game offers full support for NVIDIA’s RTX graphics cards and a variety of other features that should bring London to eye-popping life. Check out the Watch Dogs: Legion PC requirements, from Low to 4K “Ray Tracing On” settings, below.
1080p / Low Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
- VRAM: 4 GB
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage Space: 45 GB
1080p / High Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
- VRAM: 6 GB
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB
1440p / High Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB
4K / Ultra Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII
- VRAM: 11 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)
Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- VRAM: 8 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB
Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- VRAM: 11 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)
Not too terribly demanding if you only want to play at 1080p, but obviously the ray tracing specs are no laughing matter. While you won’t need a GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card to run Watch Dogs: Legion, even on the highest settings, NVIDIA is bundling the cards with a free copy of the game and a year’s subscription to GeForce Now.
Watch Dogs: Legion hacks onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 29 and the Xbox Series X/S on November 10. A PS5 version is also launching this year.
