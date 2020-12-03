Watch Dogs Legion Update 2.30 is available for download across all platforms, and it packs some platform-specific improvements and fixes.

The development team mentions that the new title update doesn’t address the Xbox Series X|S save issues that players have been experiencing. Luckily, the cause of this issue has been identified and the team is currently working on an additional fix to resolve this issue.

As said, title update 2.30 includes various platform-specific fixes and improvements, including graphical improvements on Xbox Series X instances where graphic corruption occurred. As for the PS5 version, the new update fixes several crashes and black screens on Sony’s console, including a crash that could occur when resuming the game from the main menu. We’ve included the full release notes for the new title update down below, as supplied by Ubisoft.

Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 2.30 Release Notes PC,PS5/PS4,Xbox and Stadia Global Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.

Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.

Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times. PC Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.

Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression. Xbox (General) Added Arabic subtitles to the English and Russian version of the game.

Fixed an issue where voice over would sometimes get auto muted. Xbox One Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when recruiting an Albion guard in the mission “Inside Albion”.

Fixed a crash that could occur after longs periods of play.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the drone point of view during the “Into the Void” mission.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression. Xbox Series X Fixed an issue where the game launched in English when the console language was set to Arabic.

Improved graphics in instances where corruption occurred. PlayStation 4 Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when spawning into a new area.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression. PlayStation 5 Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from the main menu.

Fix a crash that could occur when quitting the game.

Fixed a black screen that could occur when playing the “Inside Albion” mission. Stadia Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Watch Dogs Legion is available now across PC, consoles, and Stadia.