Wasteland 3 Story, World and Characters Showcased in New Dev Video

Wasteland 3 was supposed to be out earlier this month, but it was delayed again (the first tentative launch window mentioned by inXile was Q4 2019) due to the developers switching to work-from-home after COVID-19 and all that ensued.

Still, even the new August 28th release date isn't that far off anymore and inXile has begun showing more and more of its latest cRPG game.

In a new behind the scenes video posted yesterday by IGN, inXile's Brian Fargo and Nathan Long introduced more of the story, world, and characters of Wasteland 3. Take a look at the video below, and check out our recent (and very positive) hands-on preview in case you haven't already.

The game will be released for PC (Windows, macOS and Linux), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Brian Fargo didn't fully rule out the Nintendo Switch, either, which got Wasteland 2 eventually.