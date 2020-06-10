Warner Bros. Montreal’s Batman Game To Be Revealed This Summer; To Release Sooner Than Most People Think – Rumor

The new Batman game in development by Warner Bros. Montreal is among the industry's worst kept secrets, but there's the chance that it will stop being a secret soon.

A new report on Game Reactor suggests that the new Batman game will be revealed sometime this Summer. Warner Bros. was planning to continue building up hype for the game leading into its E3 2020 conference where the game would get finally revealed, but the current pandemic forced the publisher to change its plans. A Summer reveal also seems certain as, according to the report, the game is releasing sooner than people think.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 forced WB to stop its plan to gradually build hype before a full reveal at the company's first-ever E3 conference, but that doesn't mean we won't see the game this summer. The plan is apparently still to show us the game within the next couple of months, and I doubt the pandemic and/or Black Lives Matter movement will change that, as the game is slated to release sooner than you might think.

The upcoming Batman game is rumored to be a soft-reboot of the Arkham series, and it will launch a cohesive DC Games Universe. Warner Bros. Montreal's game is going to be followed by a new DC game from Rocksteady and a next-gen Superman game.

The new Batman game will kick off a new, somewhat cohesive DC Game Universe. Shortly after it’s release this Fall, it will be followed up by a next-gen DC game from the creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise, Rocksteady Studios. The roadmap from there is foggy; sources have said that a next-gen Superman game (NOT ROCKSTEADY) is also in the works at WB, but nothing confirmed yet.

The new Batman game has yet to be announced officially, but if it is releasing later this year, it is likely going to be a cross-gen release. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.