Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Shows Off Its Strange Factions in New Trailers

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground isn’t exactly your typical fantasy turn-based strategy game. This is largely due to the fact the game casts aside your garden-variety orcs, elves, and dwarves in favor of three particularly unique factions -- the heavenly Stormcast, the spooky Nighthaunt, and the downright disgusting Maggotkin. But how will these strange factions actually play? Vancouver, Canada-based developer Gasket Games has provided some new details in a series of trailers that show off each of the three Storm Ground factions. Check them all out, below.

A unique lineup, to be sure! Here’s hoping the three factions are properly balanced. Not able to watch a video right now? Here’s a quick official rundown of the Storm Ground factions:

Three factions wage all-out war in spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles. Pick one of Storm Ground's three factions - the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the putrescent Maggotkin - and lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Unlock new units, wargear, weapons and devastating skills across the game's three solo campaigns and multiplayer modes to improve your armies and become a force to be reckoned with. The Eternals, Storm Ground's sturdiest warriors, are worthy of their name. Banding together in tight formations around their hero allows them to withstand tons of damage and shine in long battles.

Nighthaunts on the other hand are much more fragile, relying on debuffs to weaken their enemies and on summoning units to overwhelm them.

Maggotkin compensate their generally sluggish movement with an unrivaled ability to control the battlefield, turning hex tiles into dangerous hazard zones that inflict debilitating effects on the toughest of enemies with ease.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground marches onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on May 27. Expect more coverage and a review from Wccftech in the coming weeks.