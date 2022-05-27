Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Shows Off its Factions in Action-Packed Trailers

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes hacks and slashes onto the Switch next month, and as the name implies, the game will focus on the factions from Fire Emblem: Three Houses – the Kingdom of Faerghus (Blue Lions), Adrestian Empire (Black Eagles), and Leicester Alliance (Golden Deer). But perhaps you haven’t played Three Houses and aren’t familiar with these factions? Don’t worry! Nintendo has dropped a trio of trailers showing off the factions and their characters. First up, here’s a look at the cold and disciplined Holy Kingdom of Faerghus.

Next up, we have the fiery Adrestian Empire…

…and finally, the independent Leicester Alliance.

Need to know more about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes? Here’s a quick official description:

Step into the shoes of Shez, as they meet Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you fight for the future of Fódlan. Align with a leader to build and command an army in intense 1 vs. 1,000-style battles and deep strategy. The house you choose will bring you through one of three compelling stories, each with a different outcome. Each Fire Emblem: Three Houses character you recruit on these journeys has a distinct set of flashy combos and powerful specials that can cut through hordes of enemies. Use the strategy of Fire Emblem to gain the tactical advantage in Warriors-style gameplay - Dive into real-time battles as you and your army of Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters take on hundreds of opponents, while using elements from Fire Emblem to maximize your strategy. Issue commands to your army to achieve missions and objectives. Plan ahead and prepare for battle by equipping weapons, skills, and classes that capitalize on opponent weaknesses. Assign elements from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, like crests or battalions, to characters to further hone how you plan your approach.

- Dive into real-time battles as you and your army of Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters take on hundreds of opponents, while using elements from Fire Emblem to maximize your strategy. Issue commands to your army to achieve missions and objectives. Plan ahead and prepare for battle by equipping weapons, skills, and classes that capitalize on opponent weaknesses. Assign elements from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, like crests or battalions, to characters to further hone how you plan your approach. Strengthen your bonds in and out of battle - Develop and build battle-tested relationships with other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you fight for the future of Fódlan. Deepen the relationships between characters to give yourself a tactical advantage on the battlefield and to see them open up in support conversations. Bring characters closer together by pairing them up in battle or by spending time together at base camp. Develop your base camp and train, shop, and prepare each of your team members before jumping into the heat of battle.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes marches onto Nintendo Switch on June 24.