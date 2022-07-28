Menu
Company

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets Delayed to November 30th on PC, A Bit Later on Xbox

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 28, 2022
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Fatshark just announced the delay of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from the previous September 13th release date to November 30th, when the game will be available on PC. Xbox Series S|X fans will have to wait even longer, as detailed in the community message on Twitter.

Today, we decided to delay the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to November 30th for PC. Xbox Series XIS will launch shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come.
Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making. Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.
While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems. Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Everything You Need to Know About Fatshark’s New Game

We also want to invite you on this journey. Soon, we will start a series of technical tests and betas in advance of our launch, to ensure we deliver the best version of the game. If you'd like to participate, you can sign up for a chance at darktide.live/signup.

This isn't the first delay Fatshark had to announce. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was originally meant to be launched in Fall 2021, then Spring 2022. We can only hope this will be the last delay.

If you wish to learn everything there is to know about the game, check out our detailed roundup post.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
USD 290

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order