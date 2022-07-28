Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets Delayed to November 30th on PC, A Bit Later on Xbox

Fatshark just announced the delay of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from the previous September 13th release date to November 30th, when the game will be available on PC. Xbox Series S|X fans will have to wait even longer, as detailed in the community message on Twitter.

Today, we decided to delay the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to November 30th for PC. Xbox Series XIS will launch shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come.

Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making. Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.

While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems. Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players.

We also want to invite you on this journey. Soon, we will start a series of technical tests and betas in advance of our launch, to ensure we deliver the best version of the game. If you'd like to participate, you can sign up for a chance at darktide.live/signup.

This isn't the first delay Fatshark had to announce. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was originally meant to be launched in Fall 2021, then Spring 2022. We can only hope this will be the last delay.

If you wish to learn everything there is to know about the game, check out our detailed roundup post.