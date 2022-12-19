Warcraft III Re-Reforged Mod Aims To Fulfill Blizzard’s Promises For Its Remaster

Warcraft III: Reforged was supposed to be a great remaster featuring all sorts of improvements over the original release, such as improved cutscenes, maps and campaigns, but in the end, the game was far from being the title that Blizzard promised, leaving it to dedicated fans to deliver the promises made by the developer.

Warcraft III Re-Reforged aims to fulfill the promises made by Blizzard before releasing the game. In development for quite some time, the project features a series of custom campaigns featuring visuals inspired by the game's announcement trailer, reimagined maps, new secrets, rebalanced difficulty and more. The lore is also getting expanded by adding references from World of Warcraft. The latest version of the project can be downloaded by going here.

Actually remastered in-game cinematics, with angles, interface and style closely matching the ones shown at Blizzcon 2018

Reimagined maps and missions, with beautiful, easy to navigate terrain, modernized gameplay, redesigned quests and more meaningful events, often influencing following maps in interesting ways

Detailed and expanded lore, with a completely new epilogue and playable interludes, with fleshed out characters, old and new, meaningful interactions and many references from World of Warcraft

Rebalanced difficulty levels, to make the experience tailored and engaging to each player, with completely new AI scripts designed to give opponents a distinguishable personality

Multiple languages supported, including some voice acting for the additional dialogues, and all graphics mods compatible

New, lore accurate secrets and much much more... only waiting for you to play!

Warcraft III: Reforged is now available on PC worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review, who found the game serviceable despite Blizzard not delivering all that was promised.

Warcraft III: Reforged isn't the game that was promised, but is still a valuable reconstruction of one of the most influential titles in the history of video games. This release is, sadly, riddled with bugs as well as marred by the terrible decisions of Blizzard, particularly that of the false advertising that persists now even after launch. However, despite this, there's little doubting that Warcraft III: Reforged has a compelling story that, even eighteen years on, remains one of the most engaging in the genre. The gameplay holds strong to this day and with the tweaks and upgrades, this is an undeniable diamond in the rough.