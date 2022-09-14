Menu
Vietnamese Retailer Asking Over $2000 US For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Pre-Orders

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 13, 2022
GPU Market Crashed In Q2 2022: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Saw Huge Decline In GPU Shipments

Retailers based in Vietnam are already taking pre-orders for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card which will be unveiled next week.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Can Be Pre-Ordered In Vietnam For Over $2000 US

The retailer in question is AZPC which is primarily a workstation outlet and is currently offering users to place pre-orders on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. As per the retailer, the card has two variants listed that users can place orders for, a basic version which costs around 50 million VND or $2100 US, and a premium version which costs around 60 million VND or $2520 US.

There's no proof of whether the retailer actually has the cards right now but according to our friend over at Twitter, I_Leak_VN, the retailer had also used the same pre-order prices for the RTX 3090 so it might seem like we will be getting final pricing of around $1500 US for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The retailer also mentions that the cards performance is currently unknown & that the first batch will be limited so it might be hard to fulfill users at launch.

I believe that this might be a tactic to lure in as many buyers to place pre-orders for the card. The final Vietnamese prices will be a tad bit lower but considering that there are VAT and other duties that need to be paid for graphics cards in the country, the MSRP will not be the same as the one in the US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

Vietnamese Retailer Asking Over $2000 US For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Pre-Orders 2

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.

