Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

After a few somewhat pokey months, things are set to pick up in May with the much-hyped Resident Evil Village and the long-awaited Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Some potentially big new IPs also drop this month, including Biomutant and Hood: Outlaws and Legends. Meanwhile, on the indie front, you can look forward to the beautiful stop-motion adventure game Papetura, the overdue full launch of Subnautica: Below Zero, and more.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in May…

The Headliners

Resident Evil Village (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Stadia, May 7)

After a couple years focusing on remakes, the next fully-original entry in the Resident Evil franchise is almost here. Returning to first person and continuing the story of Ethan Winters, Resident Evil Village also delivers some serious RE4 vibes with a story and setting that leans heavily into gothic horror. Forget zombies, this time around you’re going to be dealing with werewolves, vampires, creepy dolls, and more! Add the return of Mercenaries mode to the mix, and this could be the most deliciously-evil RE titles in a while. Pre-order the game here.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, May 10)

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a new co-op stealth game based loosely on the tales of Robin Hood, although don’t expect a lot of merriness. This is decidedly dark, violent take on the legend. Take control of classes inspired by Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, pull off daring heists, and take out a few of King John’s men along the way. One for all and all for one! Pre-order the game here.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 14)

BioWare has been through a rough patch over the past few years, but they’re looking to win back some fan goodwill with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. This collection includes the original Mass Effect Trilogy (minus the multiplayer modes) upscaled to 4K for modern screens. BioWare has also implemented a number of gameplay tweaks and improvements, particularly to the now-somewhat-dated first entry in the series. While we can’t rule out BioWare dropping the ball yet again, ME: Legendary Edition looks like a solid revival of an epic adventure. Pre-order the game here.

Biomutant (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 25)

Yes, barring another delay, Biomutant is actually coming out this month. Announced back in 2017, Biomutant disappeared from view for years, before resurfacing with a somewhat different look in late 2020. The game is an open-world, Zelda-esque adventure which casts players as fuzzy customizable warrior, which can be further upgraded and tweaked as you proceed. Has this game’s long development cycle spawned something beautiful or a mutant monstrosity? We’ll have to wait just a bit longer to find out. Pre-order the game here.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PC, PS4 & Switch, May 25)

Before Atlus became a worldwide cult-favorite with games like Persona 4 and 5, Etrian Odyssey, and Catherine, there was Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. Considered one of the landmark entries in the SMT series, Nocturne features all the demon collecting and dungeon hacking you could want. The new HD Remaster not only updates the game’s original PS2-era visuals, but adds voice acting, new difficulty settings, and other features. While not quite as slick as more modern Atlus titles, Nocturne HD Remaster should still be a devilishly good time. Pre-order the game here.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, May 27)

It can be hard to keep track of all the Warhammer games in development at any one time, but Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is definitely one to keep an eye on. A turn-based strategy game set in the fantasy-flavored Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe, Storm Ground casts aside the regular orcs, elves, and dwarves in favor of three particularly unique factions – the heavenly Stormcast, the spooky Nighthaunt, and the downright disgusting Maggotkin. Whether its strategy mechanics deliver remains to be seen, but Storm Ground certainly looks like a unique experience. Pre-order the game here.

Promising Indies

Papetura (PC, May 7)

I’m a sucker for any video game that uses stop-motion animation for its visuals (I was all about The Neverhood and ClayFighter back in the day) and Papetura does something new and unique with the technique. Rather than clay, the world of Papetura is made up of intricate paper sculptures. Besides the lovely art style, this looks to be a charming, accessible wordless adventure game in the vein of Amanita Design games like Machinarium and Creaks. Here’s the Steam page for Papetura.

Subnautica: Below Zero (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, May 14)

After over two years in Early Access, Subnautica: Below Zero is finally getting its full release this month! This new game takes the takes the alien underwater survival of the original Subnautica and relocates to a chilly new planet filled with all sorts of new aliens and threats just waiting to kill you. The response from those playing the Early Access has mostly been very positive, so grab your jacket and get ready for some frosty fun. Here’s the Steam page for Subnautica: Below Zero.

Strangeland (PC, May 25)

Strangeland looks to be a game that fully lives up to its name. Featuring a unique visual style somewhat inspired by Alien designer H.R. Giger, Strangeland plunges players into a bizarre carnival packed with all manner of grotesque creatures and enemies. In addition to the freaky setting, the game promises plenty of player choice, with most puzzles and obstacles allowing for multiple solutions. Let’s get weird! Here’s the Steam page for Strangeland.

Weaving Tides (PC & Switch, May 27)

Weaving Tides is a new Zelda-style adventure set in a beautiful world made of various types of textiles. Players fly around the world on a “carpet dragon,” and will solve puzzles and progress in the game by actually weaving new strands into the world. If this one’s as well-crafted as it looks, it should be worth picking up. Here’s the Steam page for Weaving Tides.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in May:

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in May? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?