Valve Index is Back in Stock Next Week, Half-Life: Alyx Explorable Environments Released

The much-anticipated Half-Life: Alyx is free with the purchase of a $999 Valve Index VR headset, and unsurprisingly, stock ran out quickly when the game was announced. Valve has promised new Index stock will be made available before the release of Half-Life: Alyx, and now when know exactly when the high-end headset goes back on sale.

Valve Index VR kits will be available for purchase this Monday, March 9th, starting at 10 AM PDT (5 PM UTC). https://t.co/OpNs4U04JN pic.twitter.com/rtI7hGEJIT — Valve (@valvesoftware) March 4, 2020

So, there you go – mark your calendars, next Monday (March 9) is the day! Sadly, you can’t pre-order the headset, but keep an eye on the Valve Index Steam page and get ready to strike quickly when it goes on sale. Valve has been sending out this message to some Steam users who have expressed an interest in an Index.

Due to high demand, we expect available [Valve Index] stock to sell out on Monday. All purchases beyond this initial quantity will be fulfilled in the order in which they are received, as supplies increase over the coming months.

Personally, I would expect the headset to sell out within minutes, not hours. Valve has admitted the coronavirus health crisis has affected their ability to manufacture the Index, so I doubt this new infusion of stock is that huge.

In other Index news, two new free Half-Life: Alyx SteamVR environments are available now. These are small areas you can explore with a friend – kind of a neat alternative to a trailer!

If you already own a Valve Index, we've released two new SteamVR Home environments from Half-Life: Alyx which you can explore starting today. If you don't own an Index, find a friend on Steam who does and join them in SteamVR Home to see it together. https://t.co/K2VooZNOSk pic.twitter.com/HfUwN7nW45 — Valve (@valvesoftware) March 4, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx will be available on March 23 for most major VR headsets, including the Index, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. So, anybody out there set on planning to shell out for an Index to play the game, or is the asking price just too high?

