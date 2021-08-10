Valve and AMD Working To Make Steam Deck Support Windows 11

Valve is continuously hard at work to make sure everything with the Steam Deck is perfect for release. We have seen demonstration copies in the media, and it is stated that it will change the handheld market for good.

Since the system plays any games from your Steam Library, including a vast amount of AAA games, shouldn't it be compatible with Windows 11 as well?

Valve definitely thinks so.

The Steam Deck is the culmination of Valve creating a handheld and mobile console that can be played anywhere. It features the latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 APU and has its own operating system included, Steam OS. Steam OS is their in-home digital gaming environment based on both Arch Linux and Windows 10. With that integration, it would stand to be that Valve would need to make sure their operating system would be compatible once Microsoft's new Windows 11 is released.

The biggest concern with a lot of computer hardware and peripherals has been that Microsoft requires that all developers and manufacturers enable TPM 2.0 and SecureBoot on anything working with Windows 11 and remaining compatible. With the TPM requiring BIOS support on all platforms, AMD and Valve are working together to solve that caveat.

Valve Steam Deck designer Greg Coomer states

There’s work looking at TPM just now. We’ve focused so much on Windows 10, so far, that we haven’t really gotten that far into it. Our expectation is that we can meet that.

If Valve and AMD find a way to allow for the Steam Deck to be compatible with Windows 11, that could help entice more consumers into buying the new handheld console. Currently, Nintendo is the only handheld on the market with the highest notoriety due to a majority of the handheld market utilizing an Android OS and various game system emulators to run their handhelds. Once the Steam Deck hits the market, Nintendo will have their newest OLED version of the Nintendo Switch available. But, the question remains will be will users pay $400 to $650 for a gaming handheld?

Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming system is set to release during the holiday season of this year.