Valorant PS4 Version Might Be In the Works as References to Sony’s Platform are Mentioned in the Game Files

Riot Games’ upcoming hero shooter Valorant has only been announced for PC, but the free-to-play shooter might also be coming to PS4 and other platforms.

Officially announced back in March this year for PC, the closed beta for Valorant kicked off last month and has been quite successful on Twitch. breaking viewer records. As expected, ever since the game was officially announced, the community has been asking whether Riot Games will also release the game on other platforms, and based on Riot’s answers, other platforms aren’t totally ruled out.

“Our focus right now is on PC”, lead designer Trevor Romleski said during a recent Twitch interview. “We’re open to exploring new opportunities for other platforms, but for the time being what our current focus is, is on the PC platform,”

Interestingly, references to a Valorant PS4 version might now have been found in the game's closed beta game files. We got in touch with Valorant leaker @Valorantleaked after he posted that strings mentioning iOS, Android and PS4, were found in the game files.

We’ve included the references to a possible PS4 version in the screenshot down below.

@Valorantleaked mentioned that the .pak files are where the game files are being stored, and while these references could merely be strings from Unreal Engine, there’s a large possibility of Valorant coming to other platforms, including PS4, iOS, and Android. References to an Xbox version of Valorant haven't been found yet.

As with all 'leaks' and rumors, please take the information above with a grain of salt for now. With Riot Games having announced League of Legends: Wild Rift for consoles and mobile, however, we do know that the developer is exploring other platforms. If the team decides to release Valorant on PS4, a PS5 version seems inevitable as well.

Valorant is currently in closed beta on PC. The game is slated for a release this summer. Riot Games has yet to announce the exact release date.