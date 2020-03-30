Valorant Closed Beta Announced for Next Month, Sign-ups Open Now

Valorant, the Overwatch-style 5v5 hero shooter from League of Legends developer Riot Games, has announced it will be kicking off a closed beta in April. For now, the beta is limited to those in the US, Canada, Europe, Turkey, Russia, and various former-Soviet states. Riot is promising to expand beta availability to more countries as the beta progresses, but COVID-19 may limit their ability to do so.

So, when exactly does the Valorant closed beta kick off? On April 7 at 6am PT/2pm CET, that’s when! Here are the steps you need to follow in order to sign up:

Register for a Riot account Link your Riot account to a Twitch account. When closed beta activates in your region (EU and NA for now), watch specific Valorant closed beta streams highlighted on Twitch.

The progress you make in the Valorant beta won’t be carried over to the game’s full launch, and Riot hasn’t specified exactly how long it will last. Haven’t been keeping up with Valorant? Here’s the official rundown:

Where Precise Gunplay Matters. Here’s what we think it takes for you to trust a game enough to invest: 128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144+ FPS on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one. Shooting in Valorant is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal - we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone. But Creativity Is Your Greatest Weapon Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. Valorant is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.

Valorant launches on PC sometime this summer.