Valorant 1.0 Patch Brings Several Agent and Mechanics Changes and More

Valorant has officially launched today and with it a new update that introduces a new agent as well as a lot of other changes over the beta.

Alongside the new agent Reyna, the 1.0 patch brings changes to the other agents as well as mechanics and much more.

Valorant’s Deadly New Launch Agent Reyna Revealed and Detailed

Reyna is the latest Agent to join VALORANT—straight from the heart of Mexico. Ascent, an open playground for small wars of position and attrition, enters the map pool. Spike Rush (beta) also arrives to deliver a fresh and more hectic flavor of VALORANT. Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett all received a decent share of buffs and nerfs respectively to get them ready for launch. This patch also targeted the framerate drops some of you were getting during combat. The devil’s in the details, but know that getting performance where we want for all players is an ongoing process we hope to nail down in the next few patches. Improvements to hit registration, and a rework of Split’s mid chokepoint joins the healthy list of fixes and updates below.

The full Valorant 1.0 patch notes can be found on the game's official website.

Valorant has launched on PC, but there's a good chance that it will hit consoles at some point. Last month, references to the PlayStation 4 version have been discovered in the game's files, alongside mention of iOS and Android. All these versions haven't been confirmed officially, as the team is currently focused only on the PC version, but with League of Legends finally hitting consoles and mobile devices in the future, chances are high for Valorant as well.

Valorant is now available on PC worldwide.