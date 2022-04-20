Valkyrie Profile New Trademark Filed in the US by Square Enix

Valkyrie Profile has been recently trademarked in the United States by Square Enix, further suggesting that classic entries in the series may be coming back to modern hardware.

The trademark, which can be checked out by going here, has been filed on April 13th, a few days after the Lenneth trademark has been filed in Australia. At this point, it is quite likely that the first entry in the series will be re-released in some form on modern gaming hardware.

A re-release of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth or its sequel or even both may come before the launch of Valkyrie Elysium, a new entry in the series that is currently in development for PC and PlayStation consoles. Unlike the previous main entries in the series, however, the new game will be an action role-playing game.

Valkyrie Elysium is an action-RPG featuring an epic story, beautiful environments, and a new fast-paced combat system that combines strategy, action, and a unique combo system that will test your ability to think and react. The game takes place in the distant past, in a world where Ragnarok – the End Times – looms large upon the realms. With the last of his strength, the All-Father creates an emissary of redemption – a lone Valkyrie who can become the salvation of this doomed world. As this brave warrior descends into the ruined land, she encounters many challenges… and uncovers the hidden truth behind its impending destruction. What will she think of this irrational world… and what end will she choose for it?

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is now available on iOS and Android, as well as on PSP and the original PlayStation.