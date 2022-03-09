Valkyrie Elysium is an Action-RPG Take on the Classic Series Coming to PC and PlayStation

Surprise! The Valkyrie Profile franchise is making its return this year, although not quite in the form you might remember. Announced today during the most recent State of Play presentation, Valkyrie Elysium is a new action-RPG take on Square Enix’ Norse-myth-inspired franchise. While the lore is familiar, Valkyrie Elysium casts aside turn-based battles in favor of fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, which you can check it out for yourself, below.

I’m sure the new combat will be heavily, and oh-so-rationally, debated by fans, but honestly, it looks solid to me. Need to know more? Here’s how Square Enix describes the game:

What is Valkyrie Elysium? Valkyrie Elysium is an action-RPG featuring an epic story, beautiful environments, and a new fast-paced combat system that combines strategy, action, and a unique combo system that will test your ability to think and react. The game takes place in the distant past, in a world where Ragnarok – the End Times – looms large upon the realms. With the last of his strength, the All-Father creates an emissary of redemption – a lone Valkyrie who can become the salvation of this doomed world. As this brave warrior descends into the ruined land, she encounters many challenges… and uncovers the hidden truth behind its impending destruction. What will she think of this irrational world… and what end will she choose for it? The gameplay of Valkyrie Elysium Valkyrie Elysium also incorporates elements of the Valkyrie series’ classic gameplay, such as the Einherjar – recruitable warriors who will join the hero and fight at her side when summoned. It’s a beautiful game, too, with incredible art design that captures the spirit of the series in an exciting, modern way. On PS5, it’s also running in 4K and 60 FPS, making for an adventure that looks and feels beautifully crisp. And, of course, we must mention the music. Series composer Motoi Sakuraba returns and contributes to the game’s stunning score. RPGs are always better when they have a strong soundtrack, and this one is going to be… well, literally music to your ears.

Valkyrie Elysium rides onto PC, PS4, and PS5 later this year.