Valkyrie Elysium Has Been Rated in Brazil

Valkyrie Elysium, the action role-playing game based on the Valkyrie Profile series, has been recently rated in Brazil, hinting at new announcements coming soon.

The rating, which has gone public on June 21st, doesn't provide any new information on the game, but the fact that it has been rated suggests that more information will be coming in the near future.

Final Fantasy XVI Producer Feels That the Original Final Fantasy XIV, XV Have Impacted the Series’ Reputation

Valkyrie Elysium has been announced earlier this year during one of Sony's State of Play presentations. The game will be an action role-playing game that will incorporate elements from the Valkyrie Profile series, such as recruitable warriors.

Valkyrie Elysium is an action-RPG featuring an epic story, beautiful environments, and a new fast-paced combat system that combines strategy, action, and a unique combo system that will test your ability to think and react. The game takes place in the distant past, in a world where Ragnarok – the End Times – looms large upon the realms. With the last of his strength, the All-Father creates an emissary of redemption – a lone Valkyrie who can become the salvation of this doomed world. As this brave warrior descends into the ruined land, she encounters many challenges… and uncovers the hidden truth behind its impending destruction. What will she think of this irrational world… and what end will she choose for it?

Valkyrie Elysium launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 this year. A precise release date has yet to be confirmed.