v-color Manta XSky RGB DDR5 Memory Launched – 32 GB, 6600 Mbps, CL32 For $399 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 26, 2022
V-Color has announced the launch of its brand new Manta XSky RGB DDR5 Memory kits which come with a stylish design running at up to 6600 Mbps speeds.

v-color Pushes DDR5 Performance with Patented Automated IC Sorting & Launches the Manta XSky RGB DDR5 6600MHz CL32 Memory Kit

Press Release: v-color, a leading memory manufacturer, unveils the Advanced OC Smart Sorting System, a patented automated sorting system for DDR4 and DDR5 memory ICs. It enables v-color to deliver the fastest and most reliable DDR5 memory kits on the market, such as the new Manta XSky RGB DDR5, with speeds of 6600MHz and CL32-39-39-102 timings at 1.4v. As with all v-color memory, the dual-channel kit of 32GB (2x16GB) uses 100% Hynix ICs for excellent overclocking performance.

xsky-black
xsky-golden
xsky-silver
xsky-white
v-color Manta XSky RGB DDR5 Memory Features:

  • Patented Advanced OC Smart Sorting System for DDR4 & DDR5 ICs
  • Launches DDR5-6600MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v
  • 16 individually addressable LEDs per module
  • 100% SK Hynix ICs
  • MSRP US$399.99

Patented Advanced OC Smart Sorting System
The automated Smart Sorting System (Patent No. TW: I708252, CN: ZL201921253975.X, KR: 10-2019-0179096) accelerates the testing process of memory ICs. v-color is the only company to automate the testing and sorting of ICs for 30-50% more efficiency and reliability than manual sorting. The Smart Sorting System is configurable to test DDR4 and DDR5 memory ICs, at any speed up to 6800MHz.

xsky-manta-rgb_4colors
xsky-silver-3
xsky-silver-2
xsky-silver-4
xsky-silver-5
manta-color-box
v-color developed the Advanced OC Smart Sorting System by following the Industry 4.0 guidelines of combining IoT and AI technology into its automation process to deliver great results. To assure performance, yield rates, and quality, v-color has developed a patented, two-stage DDR5 memory overclocking testing method for its Smart Sorting System. The test results are synchronized with cloud servers and HMI (Human Machine Interface) for users to access and monitor remotely.

Manta XSky RGB DDR5 - 6600MHz CL3239-39-102 1.4v
The Manta XSky DDR5 RGB comes in 32GB (2x16GB) modules and offers speeds of up to 6600MHz, 1.4V, with a CAS latency of 32. The Manta XSky RGB uses Hynix IC and is paired with an onboard PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) chip and on-die ECC chips for superb performance and stability.

v-color Manta XSky RGB DDR5 Memory Launched - 32 GB, 6600 Mbps, CL32 For $399 US 2

The Manta XSky DDR5 RGB’s fast memory module can be achieved through XMP 3.0 by simply applying profiles in the BIOS. Each module is equipped with custom-made stamped heatshields available in black, white, gold, and silver, which efficiently keep the DDR5 ICs at peak performance. In addition, the Manta XSky’s diffused RGB includes 16 individually addressable LEDs per module and is compatible with all motherboard lighting software enabling users to create a unified look.

Pricing and Availability
The v-color Manta XSky RGB DDR5 6600MHz 32GB (2x16GB) is available starting July 26th, at an MSRP of $399.99 on v-color’s online shop.

Manta XSky RGB DDR5 Specifications
Part Number H/S Model Memory Capacity (units per pack) Frequency CAS Latency Voltage
TMXSL1666832SWK Silver 32GB (2x16GB) 6600MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4V
TMXSL1666832GWK Golden 32GB (2x16GB) 6600MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4V
TMXSL1666832KWK Black 32GB (2x16GB) 6600MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4V
TMXSL1666832WWK White 32GB (2x16GB) 6600MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4V

