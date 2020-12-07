Users Report Severe Battery Drain Issues on Older iPhones After iOS 14.2 Update

Apple controls its hardware through software upgrades and while it is intended for good, sometimes it creates issues for users. Seemingly, many iPhone users are reporting battery drain issues after updating to iOS 14.2. If you are a victim of the problem as well, know that you are not alone.

Users Are Reporting Excessive Battery Drain Issues After Updating to iOS 14.2

As mentioned earlier, some iPhone users are reporting on Apple developer forums regarding faster battery drainage and longer charging times after updating to iOS 14.2. Furthermore, users are also reporting that their iPhones are losing over 50 percent of the battery in less than 30 minutes. In addition, a large portion of the battery life is being dropped in just a few minutes of use.

The issue seems to be related to software as a high number of people are reporting battery drainage. Another aspect of the issue revolves around the sudden gain of battery percentage after an individual restarts his or her iPhone. Take note that the iOS 14.2 battery drain issues are mostly present on older iPhone models which include the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone XS.

iOS 14.2, as well as iPadOS 14.2, was only released two weeks after iOS 14.1. The issues affecting iOS 14.2 users have not emerged just now. Users have been complaining about the issue for the past few days. iOS 14.2 is a major update pertaining to the number of features it has to offer. Some of the forward-facing additions include new emojis, Intercom, People Detection, new wallpapers, and much more.

There is no official word or report surrounding the battery drain issues and that it was fixed in the latest iOS 14.2.1 update. The update addressed bugs found with MMS messages, a major issue with the screen, and for iPhone hearing devices. Apple has released the third iOS 14.3 beta to developers and it is possible that the company might have fixed the issue in the update. However, the general public might have to wait for the official update to arrive.

We will keep you guys updated on the latest and when Apple fixes the issue, so be sure to stay tuned in. Is your iPhone a victim of excessive battery drain issues after updating to iOS 14.2? Let us know in the comments.