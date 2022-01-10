User FaceTime Calls From an Xbox Series S But Your Apple TV Cannot Do That

With iOS 15 Apple debuted FaceTime calls on other platforms. However, the new addition is not available on the Apple TV and it is only raising more eyeballs. According to a post on Reddit, a user managed to make FaceTime calls on the TV using an Xbox Series X. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

User Makes FaceTime Calls on Their TV Using Xbox, But Apple TV Does Not Allow You

FaceTime calls are not supported on the Apple TV but you can set up your Xbox Series S to make calls on your TV. In a Reddit post, user u/JavonTEvans explained how he managed to make FaceTime calls on his TV using his Xbox Series S. He used a Logitech C930 webcam connected to the Xbox Series S. To join a FaceTime call, a user simply launched the Microsoft Edge browser on the console and opened an email with a FaceTime link.

All you need is a webcam and a device with support for Google Chrome or the Microsoft Edge browser to launch the email provider. All you have to do is launch the email client and initiate the FaceTime call from the link. FaceTime calls are available on iPhones, iPads, as well as Macs but Apple did not add them to the Apple TV. You have the option available to FaceTime call your friends on Android as well as Windows.

The Apple TV does not have additional ports to connect a third-party webcam or camera. However, you do have the option to AirPlay a FaceTime call from another device. Nonetheless, the video will still be streamed from the primary device and the TV would only act as a second display for everyone to see. In addition, the camera would still be an issue.

There have been some rumors that Apple might be planning to conjoin the Apple TV and the HomePod, but nothing can be said for sure at this point. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so do stick around. Also, share your views with us in the comments section below.