Updated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB Graphics Cards Cut The Memory Bus In Half To Just 128-bit

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 26, 2022, 06:15 AM EDT
Image source: Manli.

Just in time, we are seeing another NVIDIA partner launch its GeForce RTX 3060 LHR 8 GB VRAM, and this time it is from Manli & ASUS. The new custom card from the company has exceptionally similar specifications to the 12 GB GPU variant, but with one change. The memory bus on the new graphics card has been shortened from 196-bit to 128-bit.

First NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards With 128-bit Memory Bus Are On The Horizon, featuring 8 GB VRAM

If you look at the RTX 3060 LHR 12 GB from Manli, you can see that the two cards' specs are identical, but now users will receive just 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth across a 128-bit bus interface in the 8 GB versus the 360 GB/s bandwidth that you got with the 12 GB variant featuring a 192-bit bus.

The release of an updated GeForce RTX 3060 series was expected from NVIDIA, and it is following the right time for the release, which was scheduled in October. However, it does come as a surprise because the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was recently "unlaunched" by the company, leaving NVIDIA partners questioning what to do and the steps to take. One of the reasons for unlaunching the GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB was that the under the same naming scheme, NVIDIA was offering drastically different performance (16 GB vs 12 GB). While the 12 GB and 8 GB RTX 3060 models will also vary in performance, it looks like the difference will be much lower than the RTX 4080 series.

Image source: Manli.

The new Manli NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB LHR measures 245 x 112 x 42mm and offers the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, 15 Gbps GDDR6 memory, a black vortex shroud, twice the throughput of previous generations, a metal reinforced backplate, three 6mm copper heat pipes with an accompanied segmented heat sink.

Image source: Manli.

The base clock of the new Manli NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB graphics card is 1,320 MHz with a boost of 1,777 MHz, 3,584 CUDA cores, two-slot width design, three DisplayPorts, a single HDMI port, 170W power consumption, and a maximum temperature of 93°C.

The Manli NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB graphics card is only available in specific EU markets and primarily in the Chinese marketplace. A search of the company's thirty-four distributors does not show the card on each company's website, and pricing is currently unknown.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Manli

