Updated Mac mini to Feature Apple’s M2 and M2 Pro Chips

Apple was previously rumored to launch a redesigned Mac mini with upgraded internals. While Apple did not announce a Mac mini at its Spring event, it did announce the new Mac Studio that looks like a Mac Pro and Mac mini hybrid. Now, the latest reports suggest that Apple will release an updated Mac mini with its custom M2 and M2 Pro chips. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Potentially Launch an Updated Version of the Mac mini With an M2 and M2 Pro Chip This Year

According to 9to5mac, Apple will launch the next Mac mini with an M2 or M2 Pro chip. Apple launched the Mac Studio with its new M1 Ultra chip which is a doubled-up M1 Max chip. The Mac Studio is also available in the M1 Max configuration and costs half as much as the M1 Ultra variant. Apple is reportedly working on two versions of the Mac mini. One model of the Mac mini will feature the M2 chip and the high-end model of the device will feature an M2 Pro chip.

Mac Studio Renders Appear Ahead of March 8 Event Showcasing a Mac mini and Mac Pro Hybrid

Mark Gurman suggests that Apple's forthcoming M2 chip will feature an 8-core CPU, the same as the M1 chip, but it will feature enhanced performance and efficiency. However, improvements will be made in the GPU department with 9 or 10-cores, unlike the M1 chip's 7-8 cores. On the other hand, the M2 chip in the Mac mini will feature a 12-core CPU. In contrast, the current M1 Pro chip features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. Henceforth, we can presume that the M2 Pro chip will feature an updated GPU as well.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple "had plans" to launch the M1 Pro and M1 Max Mac mini but the plans were ditched in favor of the Mac Studio. Ultimately, Apple reserved the Mac mini update for the M2 launch. It was previously reported that Apple is planning to launch a redesigned Mac mini with a smaller form-factor and a plexiglass top. Take note that no concrete details are available at this point related to the potential launch, so do take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it. folks, SHare your views with us in the comments section below.