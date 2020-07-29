Upcoming Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Patch Introduces Online Remnants, Boss Rush

As part of a free title update for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, From Software will be introducing a number of interesting features that might make prospective shinobi turn their consoles on once more.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was one of the first hardcore action RPG's that From Software developed without any form of multiplayer or online functionality. The lack of jolly cooperation in the Wolf's adventures was missed by a number of fans and From Software is finally implementing at least part of what fans have been hoping for.

Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple DLC Footage Showcases First Mission, Splitstaff Weapon and More; Update 1.11 Detailed

If a community member watches and then rates a Remnant, the owner of it will have their HP recover for free, allowing them to get back into the fight quicker without the use of a Sculptor’s Idol, or consumable items such as Healing Gourds.

The new multiplayer feature for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won't be any sort of cooperative online play, unfortunately. Instead, From Software is taking the concept of White Soapstone messages from the Dark Souls series and taking it a step further. Known as Remnants, players can record a brief segment of gameplay to be sent off into other players games. This could include hints about an upcoming ambush or pointing out a hidden door that might have otherwise been missed. Remnants can be up to thirty seconds long and also accompanied by a message, a feature that surely won't be littered by halls of 'Don't give up, skeleton!'.

While the PC version of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice unofficially supports character transformations by way of mods, a form change will be added in the same patch as a sort of visual achievement for players to discover. New forms, such as Tengu or Old Ashina Shinobi, can be unlocked by completing certain in-game conditions. Two of the outfits will be unlocked via Gauntlets, while the third outfit is simply earned by completing the game once.

Lastly, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will receive an update that allows players to rematch bosses they've previously defeated, either in single or consecutive gauntlets of battles. This could be a good way to test your mettle against the Guardian Ape and nail down using the Loaded Spear during its second phase without having to start up a new game.

The new features for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won't be arriving any time soon, unfortunately. From Software has announced that the update will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 29th.