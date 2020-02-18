Unto the End Dev Talks About its Timed Subscription-Exclusive Xbox Game Pass Deal with Microsoft

Unto the End developer ‘2 Ton Studios’ has provided insight in its timed subscription-exclusive Xbox Game Pass deal with Microsoft.

Various developers have expressed to be quite content with having their games on Microsoft’s gaming subscription service. Microsoft’s subscription model is said to be fair, but exact details about the deals that are being offered to developers are rare. During a recent episode of Dual Screens Podcast, 2 Ton Studios has now shed some light on its deal with Microsoft.

“I don’t know what other deals are, they give you a lump sum of money on release, which I guess is offsetting or in anticipation of whatever you would sell it for if you were on a store”, studio founder Stephen Danton said. “For us, there is no bonuses nor royalties for playtime or how many people we have on there.”

According to the game designer, his deal with Microsoft includes Unto the Dev being subscription-exclusive to Xbox Game Pass for a period of 6 months.

“For us, it’s a chunk of money when we give the game to them on day one. We’re exclusive with Xbox Game Pass for six months. So what that means for us, is that we couldn’t have the game on Apple Arcade for that time period. It can be on Steam and on Sony and stuff like that as a normally purchased item, either physical or digital, but not any other streaming/subscription-based service.”

Danton added that being with Microsoft has been amazing so far, although there are some dangers of having exclusive titles through a subscription service.

“The fear is that a PUBG or something becomes the most highly sought after thing bar none, and all subscription services have is different variants of PUBG. And then there’s no room for any other games because it doesn’t make monetary sense for them.”

He continued, “that’s the fear. But for right now, it’s been absolutely amazing to have Xbox with the vote of confidence. We get that little bit of financial support, get to interact with those guys, and they show our games off at events. For Sarah and I, it’s been absolutely amazing. I can’t say enough about that opportunity, and they’ve been great to work with.”

Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass back in 2017. In 2018, Microsoft announced the arrival of first-part Xbox titles upon the day of release.

