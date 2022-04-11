Mass Effect 3 in Unreal Engine 5 With Lumen and Nanite Looks Quite Spectacular

Ever wondered how Mass Effect would look like in a recent engine? With Epic's Unreal Engine 5 being the hot new engine for developers, YouTuber 'Leo Torres' has now released a new video, showing Mass Effect 3's Omega area running in Unreal Engine 5.

Mass Effect fans will remember the space station from the game's 2012 Omega DLC, and this new graphical showcase has the game running in Epic's new engine complete with Lumen for Global Illimunation and reflections, as well as Nanite for meshes.

"A small section from the lawless, hollowed-out asteroid space station ‘Omega’ from Mass Effect, remade in Unreal Engine 5.0", the YouTuber writes. "This is a fully dynamically lit scene – no light bakes – using Nanite for the meshes and Lumen for reflections and global illumination."

As noted by its creator, this video uses footage from the game running on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 with the gameplay sections on High-Quality settings in 1080p resolution.

This wasn't based off any specific scene from the game itself - rather the overall atmosphere of Omega - and it primarily serves as a chance to test out the latest, official stable version of UE5, given I was curious how the gameplay elements would handle a complex, fully dynamic world - and so far - it seems pretty solid! At this point I don't think it's been confirmed yet that Mass Effect 4 is going to be in UE5 - but ... maybe? Hopefully? Don't quote me on that. A good chunk of assets were modelled and textured in Blender and assorted supplementary set pieces came from Quixel Megascans, the Kitbash3D Neo Cities pack and Epic Games Marketplace content ‘Soul City’. Character from the Paragon pack ‘Lt. Belica’. In terms of performance, this was running on an RTX 3060, with the gameplay section running at 60fps on the ‘High’ quality setting in native 1080p (upscaled to match the cinematics) and the cinematic sections were rendered out in the ‘Cinematic’ quality setting at native 4K (deferred rendering).

Quite an impressive showing and we honestly can't wait for the next generation of games running in Epic's new engine.

