Unofficial Uncharted 4 PC Fixes Allows Players to Turn Off TAA, Depth of Field, and Chromatic Aberration

Some unofficial Uncharted 4 PC fixes have surfaced, allowing players to turn off various forced graphical options.

Some graphical options within the PC ports of the recently-released Legacy of Thieves Collection cannot be disabled by default, but a crafty Reddit user has now managed to create his own unofficial ‘patches’ by editing certain hex values within the game executable.

Graphical features such as Temporal Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field, and Chromatic Aberration are forcefully applied within the collection, but with these edits, players are able to disable these features. Down below you’ll find some screenshots of these fixes in action. Reddit user ‘TL431’ notes that those who own the Steam version of the collection will need to download Steamless and unpack Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection\u4.exe first. Afterward, players can then create a backup of u4.exe and rename u4.exe.unpacked.exe into u4.exe.

Down below you’ll find the provided instructions for changing the hex values. For now, these changes only work within Uncharted 4, but ‘TL431’ has promised that fixes for The Lost Legacy will follow in the coming days.

----------------------------------------------------

Open Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection\u4.exe with an Hex Editor (I recommend HxD). Find (CTRL+F) for hex values and search and replace the following strings:

TAA off:

Find:

75 04 B0 01 EB 02 32 C0 41 88 86 93 14 01 00

Replace:

EB 04 B0 01 EB 02 32 C0 41 88 86 93 14 01 00

Find:

C5 C0 57 FF 40 0F 95 C6

Replace:

C5 C0 57 FF 40 32 F6 90

DoF off:

Find:

41 8B 87 20 0C 00 00

Replace:

B8 00 00 80 7F 90 90

Chromatic aberration off:

Find:

41 8B 87 4C 0D 00 00

Replace:

33 C0 90 90 90 90 90

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now for PC and PlayStation 5. Our very own Alessio Palumbo recently tested the PC port and expressed being quite pleased with it.

"At any rate, if you've been interested in checking out the Uncharted franchise but never wanted to grab a PlayStation console, this is your best chance. Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan, Chloe Frazier, and Nadine Ross have never looked this good or been displayed this smoothly, that's for sure."