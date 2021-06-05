TBC Classic ElvUI Minimalistic Custom User Interface With Additional Features Available Now

ElvUI, the popular custom interface for World of Warcraft, is now also available for TBC Classic.

Ever since vanilla World of Warcraft, players have been heavily customizing the game’s interface with either individual addons or complete interface overhauls. One of the most popular and user-friendly custom packages might very well be ElvUI. The custom interface was released first released around the game of the Wrath of the Lick King expansion.

ElvUI is a minimalistic interface designed around user-friendliness and is packed with additional features that aren’t included in the game’s stock interface, including DPS meters, buff timers, custom action bars, and much more. In addition, the package includes a complete custom tank and DPS layout as well as a layout for healing classes. Installation is fairly easy and requires minimal setup. Down below you’ll find some screenshots of the interface in action. Please note that most of these screenshots aren't from the TBC version of the UI. They should, however, provide a general impression.











Those interested can download ElvUI through the interface’s official website right here. The interface is updated regularly with the most recent update being released last week.

TBC Classic ElvUI Version 2.08 [30-05-2021] Changes • Added an option to enable/disable QuestXP for the Experience bar

• Added Blessing of Salvation to Aura Indicators

• Added class:icon tag

• Added Earth Shield to Aura Indicators

• Fixed :deficit tags

• Fixed LossOfControl ActionBar swipe

• Fixed QuestXP not updating in the Experience bar

• Updated some Skins

While ElvUI is a great minimalistic interface, those looking for additional customization options might be better off with TukUI, which basically is an evolved form of ElvUI with even more customization options. TukUI can be downloaded here.

A clean, lightweight, minimalist and popular user interface among the warcraft community since 2007. Grandfather of ElvUI. Designed for people that want a more modern user interface without bloated features. This is a great UI to start minimal and fresh, more or less like what Blizzard offer with their base UI. Add your preferred addons over this interface for extra functionality.

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic is available globally now. The classic server option for World of Warcraft’s first expansion was launched earlier this week.