Uncharted Movie Production Is Going ‘So Well’, Says Tom Holland

The history of the Uncharted movie was incredibly problematic. The first confirmation of the adaptation came well over ten years ago, in fact, and since then the Uncharted movie went through various reworks and several director swaps, from David O. Russell (American Hustle) to Neil Burger (The Illusionist), then Seth Gordon (Baywatch), Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum), Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Travis Knight (Bumblebee) before finally settling on Reuben Fleischer (Venom).

Filming began not too long ago, with the release date tentatively scheduled for July 16th, 2021. Protagonist Tom Holland, who'll be playing a young Nathan Drake, briefly talked about the state of the production in an Instagram Live Q&A and was very enthusiastic about it.

Filming is going so well, the film is like everything I've ever dreamed it would be. I was such a huge fan of the game and it's been going so well. I do have the biggest bruise of all time on my leg, but it's in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram Live. I think I would get shut down by Instagram. But it is a glorious bruise.

Alongside Tom Holland, fans will find Mark Wahlberg, who'll play long-time mentor and father figure Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, as well as Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer. Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle (recently seen in The 100 as Gaia and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Prudence Night) will also star in currently unspecified roles.

The latest edition of the Uncharted movie screenplay has been drafted by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who've previously worked together on 2008's Iron-Man, 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight, 2019's Men in Black: International. They're also working on the screenplay for Morbius and Masters of the Universe.

The Uncharted movie will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Charles Roven and Alex Gartner.