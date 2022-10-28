Menu
Company

First Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Update 1.1 Improves Performance and Stability, Improves Motion Blur Visibility, Updates HDR Option, More

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 28, 2022, 05:13 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Update 1.1

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC update 1.1 has been deployed, improving general stability and performance, and more.

The very first PC patch is available for download now (and should download automatically if this option has been enabled in your client, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes. Aside from the above-mentioned general performance and stability improvements, this first update also improves motion blur visibility, and updates the HDR option. In addition, it updates mouse control, and removes the frame rate dependency for mouse camera sensitivity. You’ll find the official releases notes for this first PC patch down below, as shared by developer Iron Galaxy.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA’s “Unlaunched” GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Slower Than 3090 Ti In 3DMark

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Update 1.1 Release Notes

  • General stability & performance improvements
  • Updated mouse control to use raw input data
  • Removed frame rate dependency for mouse camera sensitivity
  • Updated HDR option to be grayed out instead of hidden when HDR support is not detected or enabled via Windows
  • Improvements to motion blur visibility

NOTE: Motion blur’s effectiveness decreases at higher frame rates.

NOTE: We are investigating a solution for users with older CPU’s that do not meet the necessary levels of AVX support. Stay tuned for more information.

NOTE: To confirm the patch was successfully installed, verify that your game version number is v1.1.20381.

Earlier this week, we already covered some unofficial fixes for the PC port to disable Temporal Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field, and Chromatic Aberration. These fixes require editing HEX values within the game executable as these visual settings can’t be disabled manually via the visual settings.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available globally now for PC and PlayStation 5. It should be noted that this update is for PC only. Here's what we had to say about the game's PC port in our hands-on impression article:

There's no need to worry, though, as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a solid, though not exceptional, port. Let's begin with the breadth of settings. We've seen far worse but also better - for instance, there is no full screen option, only borderless windowed, which is a disturbing trend with recent PC games. The game supports Ultrawide displays, though.

Products mentioned in this post

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order