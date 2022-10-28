First Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Update 1.1 Improves Performance and Stability, Improves Motion Blur Visibility, Updates HDR Option, More

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC update 1.1 has been deployed, improving general stability and performance, and more.

The very first PC patch is available for download now (and should download automatically if this option has been enabled in your client, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes. Aside from the above-mentioned general performance and stability improvements, this first update also improves motion blur visibility, and updates the HDR option. In addition, it updates mouse control, and removes the frame rate dependency for mouse camera sensitivity. You’ll find the official releases notes for this first PC patch down below, as shared by developer Iron Galaxy.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Update 1.1 Release Notes

General stability & performance improvements

Updated mouse control to use raw input data

Removed frame rate dependency for mouse camera sensitivity

Updated HDR option to be grayed out instead of hidden when HDR support is not detected or enabled via Windows

Improvements to motion blur visibility

NOTE: Motion blur’s effectiveness decreases at higher frame rates.

NOTE: We are investigating a solution for users with older CPU’s that do not meet the necessary levels of AVX support. Stay tuned for more information.

NOTE: To confirm the patch was successfully installed, verify that your game version number is v1.1.20381.

Earlier this week, we already covered some unofficial fixes for the PC port to disable Temporal Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field, and Chromatic Aberration. These fixes require editing HEX values within the game executable as these visual settings can’t be disabled manually via the visual settings.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available globally now for PC and PlayStation 5. It should be noted that this update is for PC only. Here's what we had to say about the game's PC port in our hands-on impression article:

There's no need to worry, though, as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a solid, though not exceptional, port. Let's begin with the breadth of settings. We've seen far worse but also better - for instance, there is no full screen option, only borderless windowed, which is a disturbing trend with recent PC games. The game supports Ultrawide displays, though.