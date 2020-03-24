Uncharted 4, Dirt Rally 2.0 Will Be PlayStation Plus April Games – Rumor

Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be among the PlayStation Plus April games, a new video reveals.

A new unlisted video that has likely been uploaded too early on the PlayStation Access YouTube channel revealed that Uncharted 4 and Dirty Rally 2.0 will be among the titles that subscribers will be able to download next month. A screenshot from the video can be found below.

PS4 Download Speeds Will be Even Slower Than Usual Due to COVID-19 Says Sony

As the video has been uploaded to PlayStation Access, it is extremely likely that the two games will indeed be among next month's PlayStation Plus games. As an official announcement has yet to be made, however, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until Sony speaks on the matter.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is among the best PlayStation 4 exclusives ever released, and among the finest games ever created by Naughty Dog.

Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

Uncharted 4 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will let you know if the game is indeed going to be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in April as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.