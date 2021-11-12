Ultra Modded the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Video Showcase Celebrates the 10th Anniversary With 1300 Mods

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, and what better to mark the occasion with a video showcasing a heavily modded version of the game?

The new showcase, which has been shared online by Digital Dreams, features the game running with 1300 mods, the Elysium Modlist, and Rudy ENB. You can check out the video below.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been launched yesterday to mark the game's 10th anniversary. The new edition of the game comes with some new features not available in the original release and the Special Edition, such as fishing, as well as visual improvements and faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fishing On the topic of obtaining your own food, Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC and consoles worldwide. The Anniversary Edition is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.