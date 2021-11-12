Ultra Modded the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Video Showcase Celebrates the 10th Anniversary With 1300 Mods
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, and what better to mark the occasion with a video showcasing a heavily modded version of the game?
The new showcase, which has been shared online by Digital Dreams, features the game running with 1300 mods, the Elysium Modlist, and Rudy ENB. You can check out the video below.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been launched yesterday to mark the game's 10th anniversary. The new edition of the game comes with some new features not available in the original release and the Special Edition, such as fishing, as well as visual improvements and faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Fishing
On the topic of obtaining your own food, Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC and consoles worldwide. The Anniversary Edition is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.
The Anniversary Edition includes a decade's worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game, pre-existing and new Creation Club content, plus all three official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.
