Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
Microsoft Office is extremely essential to your success at the workplace. Almost all organizations depend on you to have some knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint to help you get started. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so you should avail it as soon as possible. This deal will offer lifetime access to some of the best courses in the market.
Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle features
The bundle has been brought to you by Stream Skill. The bundle includes 818 video lectures that will cover the fundamentals and advance techniques as well. You will also get a certification of completion at the end of each course. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle has in store for you:
- Access 818 lectures & 92 hours of content 24/7
- Learn the essentials of Microsoft Excel in easy-to-follow steps
- Become an expert at the world's most popular presentation software
- Fast, easy way to learn this important database application inside & out
- Become a Word power user
Included Courses
1. Excel 2019 Beginners
2. Excel 2016 Beginners
3. Excel 2019 Advanced
4. Excel 2016 Advanced
5. PowerPoint 2019
6. PowerPoint 2016
7. Word 2019
8. Word 2016
9. Access 2019 Beginners
10. Access 2016 Beginners
11. Access 2019 Advanced
12. Access 2016 Advanced
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web & mobile streaming
- Certification of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- PC or Mac
- Internet access required
Stream Skill is part of the Simon Sez IT family and they have been creating courses for over a decade now. They know exactly what problems students face and hence have designed the courses to make life easier. You will not regret making this investment, so hurry up.
Original Price Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: $1138
Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: $39.99