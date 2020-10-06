Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
I once made the mistake of underestimating the importance of Microsoft Office. After entering the job market, I can safely say that I will never make the same mistake again. No matter what line of career you take, having some knowledge of MS Office will put you leagues ahead of your peers. Wccftech is going to help you achieve your goals by offering you an amazing discount offer on the Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle Features
The bundle is extensive and contains some of the best courses that will help you become in expert in Excel. Powerpoint and Word. You will even receive completion certificates. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle has in store for you:
- Access 818 lectures & 92 hours of content 24/7
- Learn the essentials of Microsoft Excel in easy-to-follow steps
- Become an expert at the world's most popular presentation software
- Fast, easy way to learn this important database application inside & out
- Become a Word power user
Included Courses
- Excel 2019 Beginners
- Excel 2016 Beginners
- Excel 2019 Advanced
- Excel 2016 Advanced
- PowerPoint 2019
- PowerPoint 2016
- Word 2019
- Word 2016
- Access 2019 Beginners
- Access 2016 Beginners
- Access 2019 Advanced
- Access 2016 Advanced
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web & mobile streaming
- Certification of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- PC or Mac
- Internet access required
The offer will expire in just 3 days, so you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to take your career to the next level. Happy Shopping!
Original Price Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: $1,138
Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: $39.99
