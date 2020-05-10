Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Get The Deal Now

Getting new skills will never go to waste. You will not only be improving your resume but you will also increase your chances of landing your dream jobs. Wccftech is going to help you achieve your dreams and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle. The bundle is available for a few days only, so you should avail it as soon as possible.

Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 10 super courses. These courses have been created and designed by some of the top instructors in the industry and you will not regret putting your faith in them. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle has in store for you:

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.1: Hackers Exposed

Stop Hackers, Prevent Tracking, & Counter Government Surveillance

Stop Hackers, Prevent Tracking, & Counter Government Surveillance CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course

Ace the High-Stakes Security Analyst Certification & Become a Well-Respected Professional in the Cybersecurity Field

Ace the High-Stakes Security Analyst Certification & Become a Well-Respected Professional in the Cybersecurity Field Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications

Apply Your Python Knowledge to a Practical, Very In-Demand Field

Apply Your Python Knowledge to a Practical, Very In-Demand Field Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course

A Comprehensive Guide to the Newest Techniques of PenTest & Ethical Hacking

A Comprehensive Guide to the Newest Techniques of PenTest & Ethical Hacking Python 3 for Offensive PenTest: A Complete Practical Course

Learn to Write Python Scripts to Build Your Own White Hat Hacking Tools!

Learn to Write Python Scripts to Build Your Own White Hat Hacking Tools! The Complete Nmap Ethical Hacking Course: Network Security Assessment

Use Nmap to Scan & Find Vulnerabilities on Networks That Can Be Exploited by Hackers

Use Nmap to Scan & Find Vulnerabilities on Networks That Can Be Exploited by Hackers The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.4: End-Point Protection

Learn About Application & Execution Control, Disk Encryption, & Antivirus Protection

Learn About Application & Execution Control, Disk Encryption, & Antivirus Protection The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.3: Anonymous Browsing

Dive Into Anonymous Browsing, Hiding IP Addresses, Hacker OPSEC, & More

Dive Into Anonymous Browsing, Hiding IP Addresses, Hacker OPSEC, & More The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.2: Network Security

Discuss Network Security, Firewalls, & Learn the Best Password Managers On the Market

Discuss Network Security, Firewalls, & Learn the Best Password Managers On the Market CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking

Master the Fastest-Growing Job Categories in the Cybersecurity Realm: Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Management

Original Price Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle: $1345

Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle: $39.9