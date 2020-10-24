Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle Is Up For A Huge Price Drop Offer – Get The Bundle Now

Ethical hacking has become a very important area of in IT. Cyber threats have made sure of that. You can become an expert in this area as well and we are going to help you achieve the career of your dreams. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle. The offer on this amazing bundle will expire in just a few days, so avail it right away.

Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains 10 amazing courses. Each course has been designed by an expert with years of industry experience and you will not regret making this investment. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle has in store for you:

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.1: Hackers Exposed

Stop Hackers, Prevent Tracking, & Counter Government Surveillance

Stop Hackers, Prevent Tracking, & Counter Government Surveillance The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.2: Network Security

Discuss Network Security, Firewalls, & Learn the Best Password Managers On the Market

Discuss Network Security, Firewalls, & Learn the Best Password Managers On the Market The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.3: Anonymous Browsing

Dive Into Anonymous Browsing, Hiding IP Addresses, Hacker OPSEC, & More

Dive Into Anonymous Browsing, Hiding IP Addresses, Hacker OPSEC, & More The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.4: End-Point Protection

Learn About Application & Execution Control, Disk Encryption, & Antivirus Protection

Learn About Application & Execution Control, Disk Encryption, & Antivirus Protection CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course

Ace the High-Stakes Security Analyst Certification & Become a Well-Respected Professional in the Cybersecurity Field

Ace the High-Stakes Security Analyst Certification & Become a Well-Respected Professional in the Cybersecurity Field Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications

Apply Your Python Knowledge to a Practical, Very In-Demand Field

Apply Your Python Knowledge to a Practical, Very In-Demand Field Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course

A Comprehensive Guide to the Newest Techniques of PenTest & Ethical Hacking

A Comprehensive Guide to the Newest Techniques of PenTest & Ethical Hacking Python 3 for Offensive PenTest: A Complete Practical Course

Learn to Write Python Scripts to Build Your Own White Hat Hacking Tools!

Learn to Write Python Scripts to Build Your Own White Hat Hacking Tools! The Complete Nmap Ethical Hacking Course: Network Security Assessment

Use Nmap to Scan & Find Vulnerabilities on Networks That Can Be Exploited by Hackers

Use Nmap to Scan & Find Vulnerabilities on Networks That Can Be Exploited by Hackers CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking

Master the Fastest-Growing Job Categories in the Cybersecurity Realm: Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Management

Original Price Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle: $1,345

Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle: $39.9