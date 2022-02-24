Ukrainian Devs GSC Game World, Frogwares, and More Respond Following Russian Invasion

By Nathan Birch
Ukrainian GSC Game World

Following weeks of military buildup and political jockeying, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced "military operation" Ukraine's eastern Donbas region this past evening, although a more large-scale invasion seems to be in progress, with explosions and attacks being reported across the country. This is obviously a complex and quickly-evolving situation that would usually be outside of the purview of a tech site, but Ukraine is home to a burgeoning video game development community, some of whom have responded to Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

The strongest response has come from GSC Game World (creators of the STALKER series) who expressed support for their country and armed forces.

For those wondering what the account GSC shared is about, it directly supports the Ukrainian military. GSC Game World isn’t the only Ukrainian dev to respond – Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes Chapter One) and Vostok Games (Fear the Wolves) have also responded.

Obviously, game development is a low priority given the current situation. We here at Wccftech hope for peaceful resolution to the conflict and the safety of Ukraine’s development community and citizens.

