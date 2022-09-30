Menu
Ubisoft’s Project U Will Explore New Concept of Session-Based Co-Op Shooter; Closed Beta Registration Open

Francesco De Meo
Sep 30, 2022, 07:07 AM EDT
Project U

European publisher Ubisoft is working on Project U, a co-op shooter that will explore a new concept in the genre.

While the game has to be officially announced, the publisher recently launched a new portal for it which confirms that a closed test will be held in the future on PC in Western European countries. Registration for this closed test has also been opened.

Currently, the closed test will be available for select registrants on PC in the following countries:

France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy.

Note that the game will be entirely in English.

Keep an eye on your email to know if you’ve been invited!

The newly opened portal also confirmed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the Project U closed test, which can be found below.

30 FPS Specs

OS : Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-4460, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB of VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM)

RAM : 16 GB dual channel

60 FPS Specs

OS : Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (8GB of VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM)

RAM : 16 GB dual channel

With the launch Project U portal, it probably won't take long for Ubisoft to make an official announcement. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

