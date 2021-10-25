Ubisoft Says Apps like Discord, Skype Can Cause Issues in Its Games

Ubisoft Support shared a list of PC applications that can cause various types of issues, such as crashes or lower than expected performance, if left running alongside its games.

The list includes extremely popular software like Discord, Skype, OBS, MSI Afterburner, and Overwolf.

Software likely to interfere with Ubisoft games The following list of examples is not exhaustive and advisory only: Fullscreen overlays Overwolf Hardware monitoring software MSI Afterburner, Riva Tuner Peer-to-Peer software BitTorrent, uTorrent RGB Controllers or game optimisers Razer Synapse, SteelSeries Engine Streaming application OBS, XSplit Gamecaster Software impacting applications f.lux, Nexus Launcher VPN software Hamachi Video chat services Skype Virtualising software Vmware VoIP applications Discord, TeamSpeak We also recommend disabling experimental features available through NVIDIA GeForce Experience and Radeon Settings.

The Ubisoft Support even goes as far as recommending the removal of non-Microsoft services.

Identifying problematic non-Microsoft services You can easily disable multiple non-Microsoft services by following the steps outlined below: - Press the Windows and R keys simultaneously.

- Type msconfig into the box and press Enter.

- Navigate to the Services tab.

- Check Hide all Microsoft services.

Please note that this step is important. Failing to do so will prevent your system from starting up.

- Click Disable all or manually uncheck the boxes of the services you would like to disable.

- Reboot your system. If you choose to disable services manually, you can repeat this process until you identify the problematic one. Checking if a background application is causing the issue Before trying the steps outlined, please close all open programs and reboot your system: - Press the Windows and R keys simultaneously.

- Type msconfig into the box and press Enter.

- Choose Selective startup.

- Uncheck Load startup items.

- Reboot your system. If this has resolved your issue, it is likely that a background application was the cause. Checking which background application is causing the issue Before trying the steps outlined in the following guides, please close all open programs and reboot your system: Windows 7

- Windows 8

- Windows 10 If the issue does not occur, follow the same steps checking the next startup item on the list. Repeat this until you come across the issue again - the last startup item you checked will be the one interfering with your game. Please note that this process will likely lead to disabling the firewall and security software. Once you have finished testing the game, do not forget to re-enable it.

Let us know in the comments section if these steps truly helped you with fixing any issue encountered in recent Ubisoft games.