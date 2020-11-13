Ubisoft Montreal Offices the Subject of a Possible Hostage Situation [Developing]

A frightening situation is unfolding at Ubisoft’s headquarters in Montreal, Quebec. According to local Montreal news sources Le Journal de Montreal and TVA Nouvelles, possibly dozens of people are being held hostage in the building housing Ubisoft Montreal at the corner of St. Laurent and St. Viateur streets. Montreal Police have confirmed an operation is ongoing in the area.

Amateur video shot at the scene shows armored police setting up a perimeter around the Ubisoft Montreal offices. Helicopter news footage shows a number of people have barricaded themselves on the Ubisoft Montreal roof. There are unconfirmed reports of others barricading themselves in conference rooms.

There is no word yet on who might be responsible for the hostage situation, but TVA Nouvelles describes a “group” of suspects and says a ransom demand has been made, so it seems like this isn’t a lone-gunman-style scenario. Montreal Police tactical teams continue to arrive on the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops and sincerely wish for a quick and safe resolution to the situation.

Update 1: According to CBC News, this situation may have been sparked by an armed robbery...

Update 2: Thankfully, Montreal Police say no injuries have been reported.

