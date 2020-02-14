Ubisoft Massive Isn’t Looking at PS5 or Xbox Series X for The Division 2

As the launch of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X approaches, it is natural to wonder whether developers are looking to take advantage of the vastly enhanced hardware capabilities of these new consoles for their games, particularly when these are 'games-as-services' which are regularly updated for years.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star, though, Ubisoft Massive's Associate Creative Director Yannick Banchereau said there are currently no such plans for The Division 2.

[...] we are not looking at porting it to new platforms. What I can tell you is that we are not making a specific version for those consoles, we are very much focused on just working on what we have now and making that as good as possible.

That does not mean The Division 2 won't run on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, anyway. Both Sony and Microsoft have confirmed backward compatibility, which means virtually all titles from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles should run by default on the new consoles due this Holiday season.

However, it does mean The Division 2 likely won't look or run much better than it does on current generation consoles, which may be a tad disappointing to early adopters. Still, Ubisoft Massive could always release a patch at a later time to take advantage of the more powerful hardware.

The Division 2 just got a new expansion titled Warlords of New York, in case you missed the news. As you can easily guess, it brings players back to the original game's setting (New York) while adding a lot of new content and features.

A Narrative Expansion to Discover a New Area in New York City In Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York, Division Agents will go on the ultimate manhunt for Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent who has now gone rogue. Keener, along with his network of Rogue Agents, is now a major threat to the rebirth of civilization. To track down Keener, Agents will roam the untamed living open world of Lower Manhattan, a former Dark Zone recently hit by a devastating hurricane that hit New York City harder than anywhere else in the US. Agents are tasked to explore new zones, each with iconic locations such as Two Bridges, Chinatown, and Wall Street. To get to Keener, players must take down each of his Rogue Agents. Each Rogue Agent has their own unique back story and skill – which you discover once you take them down. The Ultimate Vision of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York After taking the time to hear and gather community feedback, core gameplay enhancements have been implemented across various areas, including build diversity, gear streamlining and even more meaningful loot.