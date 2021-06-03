Twitter Will Now Charge You $3 to Undo Your Tweet

After countless leaks and rumors, Twitter has announced a subscription plan. This one is called Twitter Blue; for $2.99 a month, users can unlock additional functionality, including the ability to undo a just-sent tweet (not the edit button). You will also get access to a brand new theming as well as bookmarking features.

Twitter Blue is launching today in Canada for $3.49/month CAD and Australia for $4.49/month AUD. The users in the United States will have to wait a bit more as the feature will arrive later this year.

WhatsApp is Reportedly Getting Multi-Device Support and Possible iPad Launch

Twitter is Going Premium, and We Do Not Know How to Feel About It

The main feature here is the Undo Send, and while it does not really work like a proper edit button that fans have been asking for a long time. Users do get an option to set a timeout of up to 30 seconds. When a user composes a tweet, it won't appear on your timeline until the timeout expires. While the timer is running, you can press a button to cancel the Tweet altogether.

Additionally, Twitter Blue subscribers can also gain access to some additional customization and theming options. You will get the chance to set a custom app icon (Nova Launcher says hi) and change the accent of the overall UI. Additionally, Twitter Blue users will also have priority access to customer support.

The company is expecting to roll out more features to Twitter Blue over the course and teased additional features that could come alongside the U.S. rollout. Twitter Blue's launch comes as Twitter has promised the investors to double its total annual company revenue within two years, and Twitter Blue is just one of the ways the company has planned to monetize and increase its revenue.

The company is also planning to launch a "Super Follow" feature later this year that will allow users to give money to their favorite creators on the platform and obviously take a cut of sales.

At the moment, we are not sure whether these features will be seen in a positive light or not. Will you be subscribing to Twitter Blue?